2022 July 3 12:52

Seabourn takes delivery of Seabourne Venture, the Line's first purpose-built ultra-luxury expedition ship

Seabourn Venture has been designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards



Seabourn, the ultra-luxury ocean and expedition cruise line, took delivery of its first expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, today during an official handover maritime ceremony at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy. Seabourn Venture is the first of the line's two purpose-built, ultra-luxury expedition ships and the newest expedition ship in the industry.



Seabourn Venture has been designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and will include a plethora of modern hardware and technology that will extend the ship's global deployment and capabilities. The ship will provide an exceptional luxury small-ship experience with the addition of world-class equipment that allows the line to offer its widest range of expedition activities led by an expert 26-person team of scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more. The ship will offer complimentary Seabourn Expedition amenities such as Zodiac cruises, hikes, nature walks, scuba diving, and snorkeling, as well as additional curated complimentary excursions. In addition, the ship will offer optional shore excursions and optional Seabourn Expeditions with kayaking and two custom-built submersibles at select destinations. These experiences will provide close-up views of wildlife and natural scenery, as well as unforgettable intimacy with the underwater wonders of the ocean.



Seabourn Venture features 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites and will take travelers to some of the most awe-inspiring places in the world, some of which are only accessed by ship.



Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc.