2022 July 2 12:18

Kongsberg Maritime wins stabiliser contract for CMAL's two new ferries

Kongsberg Maritime’s Dunfermline facility has announced a contract to supply Aquarius 50 Retractable Fin Stabilisers for two new ferries to be built by the Cemre Shipyard in Turkey for Scotland’s Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL).



The KONGSBERG Aquarius retractable fin stabilisers, due for delivery in 2023, are designed for high performance roll damping whilst offering low weight and high reliability coupled with low maintenance. The PLC based control system provides robust, reliable technology with simple operating interfaces and extremely comprehensive maintenance and diagnostic information through touch screens. The controls will also provide the innovative Eco feature for optimisation operation of the stabilisers.



KONGSBERG has enjoyed a long term relationship with CALMAC having provided stabilisers for their vessels over many decades, together with through-life service support which has included upgrade programmes to existing vessels.



Operating on the busiest service route on the Clyde and Hebrides network, the new 95 meter long vessels will have the capacity of 275-lanemeter for HGVs on the main deck and a total of 107 cars on both main and hoistable decks.



Recep Portakal, Project Manager of Cemre Shipyard commented, “It is a big proud moment to build such tailored projects for the communities in Islay and Jura, we are looking forward to making the most out of the cooperation between Kongsberg Maritime and CMAL.”



Jim Anderson, Director of Vessels of CMAL commented “We look forward to working again with the team at KONGSBERG to deliver stabilisers for our two new vessels for the communities in Islay and Jura. KONGSBERG has supplied stabilisers for many of the vessels in our fleet and is a trusted partner.”