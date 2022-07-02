2022 July 2 10:46

Gary Wilson retires from ABP

Gary Wilson retires as Head of Marine in the Humber



Associated British Ports (ABP) in the Humber bids farewell to Gary Wilson, Head of Marine after four years in the role. Gary is replaced by Paul Bristowe.



Gary joined ABP after a successful career as Harbour Master of various ports around the UK, including Felixstowe, and overseas in Australia. He joined ABP in 2018 as Head of Marine.



His maritime career stretches back 50 years and began when he joined the Royal Fleet Auxiliary. He spent 25 years travelling the world and supporting the Royal Navy, some of his highlights were visiting the Far East, South Africa, and the west coast of Canada. He was on board Sir Tristram during the Falklands War in 1982 when it was attacked and attended the commemoration dinner in London in June to mark 40 years since the conflict.