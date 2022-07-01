IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news

  • Home
2022 July 1

18:21 “K” Line has enhanced the shipboard cyber security with surveillance of ship’s communication 24/7
17:34 INPEX, IHI, MOL demonstrate clean ammonia supply chain linking UAE and Japan
17:18 Stolt-Nielsen Limited reports unaudited results for the 2Q and 1H, 2022
17:00 Emperium launches electric catamaran Ecohod
16:44 R-FLOT lays down two small cruise ships
16:23 Austal USA awarded up to US$3.3 bn contract for 11 USCG offshore patrol cutters
16:07 Freeport LNG says it may resume partial liquefication operations in early Oct 2022
15:47 TotalEnergies Marine Fuels and MOL Group complete first biofuel bunker operation of a vehicle carrier in Singapore
15:28 State Duma approves bill on increasing fines for violation of coal handling regulations
15:10 DEME Group lists on Euronext Brussels
14:49 CPC Marine Terminal operates two of its three Single Point Moorings
14:27 CPC Terminal paid over RUB 5.28 billion for recovery of damage caused by oil spill
14:27 PM Fumio Kishida says Sakhalin 2’s new operator will not cause an immediate halt in LNG shipments to Japan
14:05 Spartacus nominated for KNVTS Ship of the Year
13:42 2 MOL-operated vessels earn 2021 'Best Quality Ship Awards'
13:20 Port of Houston container activity rises 20% in May 2022
13:03 Petersburg Oil Terminal confirms its ISO compliance
12:44 Monthly LNG imports from USA to EU in June for the first time exceeded gas supplied via pipeline from Russia – IEA
12:40 Solstad Offshore announces contract awards for two CSVs
12:25 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 2.8% in HI’2022
12:10 Maersk Tankers launches a new digital solution to track and report vessel emissions
12:00 Hiab launches next generation LOGLIFT forestry cranes
11:42 RF Government to establish new operator of Sakhalin Energy
11:30 Port of Rotterdam Authority abandons Normal Amsterdam Water Level after 200 years
11:18 Prelude FLNG cancels cargo deliveries amid union strike - Natural Gas Intelligence
10:33 Maersk to reduce transit times by 5 -21 days from Asia to Northern Italy
10:21 Rosatom issued first five permits for navigation in NSR waters within summer-autumn season of 2022
10:15 The Twin-Port V project of the ports of Helsinki and Tallinn receives a total of EUR 6.8 million in EU funding
10:09 GTT signs a major contract for its "smart shipping" solution with an important player in liquefied gas shipping
09:52 Ports of Stockholm and CMB.TECH join forces in a hydrogen collaboration at Stockholm Norvik Port
09:16 Crude oil futures decrease in response to OPEC+ decisions
09:05 MABUX: Firm downward trend to continue in Global bunker market on July 01
08:32 Boskalis and Keppel sell their harbor towage activities in Singapore and Malaysia to Rimorchiatori Mediterranei
08:07 CMA CGM and ENGIE set to co-invest in the Salamander project, to produce second-generation biomethane
07:51 Industry-leading digital services rolled out at APM Terminals Valencia

2022 June 30

18:41 Ocean Yield agrees to purchase two 36,000 cbm liquified ethylene gas carrier newbuildings
18:12 Aker Solutions wins 5-year partnership agreement with Vår Energi
18:07 The icebreaking season 2021–2022 was exceptionally long - Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency
17:47 The Signal Group launches a tech enabled bunker procurement company
17:34 2,8 million euro worth of EU funding to the Port of Tallinn
17:02 The Suez Canal Economic Zone hosts a round table discussion in coordination with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
16:47 Rosmorrechflot estimated excess of Caspian Basin seaports’ capacity at 12 million tonnes per year
16:35 Second Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company trailing suction hopper dredge to be built to ABS Class at Conrad Shipyard
15:30 RF Government to subsidize banks’ interest rates on loans provided for construction of new transport and logistics centers
15:02 Schedule reliability remains between 30% and 40% - Sea-Intelligence
14:44 Khabarovsk Shipyard lays down non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395
14:23 Ocean Yield AS announces delivery of newbuilding Suezmax tanker with 10-year charter
13:49 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 26, 2022
13:32 Shipping companies and Customs authorities come together to step up the fight against narcotics trafficking
13:02 NYK becomes signatory to UN’s Sustainable Ocean Principles
12:42 DP World and NIIF announce broadening of partnership in India
12:12 MacGregor signs a five-year service agreement with Color Line
11:52 TGE Marine announces contract for two CO2 carriers
11:35 Shell to sign deal with Qatar for large LNG project - Bloomberg
11:17 Throughput of Russian seaports in H1’22 is flat, y-o-y, at 412.1 million tonnes
11:13 Shell and CMA CGM sign LNG fuel supply agreement in Singapore
10:38 G7 reaffirms the commitment to phase out the dependency on Russian energy
10:34 Northern Shipping Company’s MV Kholmogory delivered first batch of cargo to Kaliningrad