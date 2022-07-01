-
2022 July 1 17:57
IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Rosmorport announced tender for dredging at Taganrog access canal
- Reconstruction of port Korsakov on Sakhalin to begin in 2023
- Kamchatka to apply for financing of new infrastructure at Novatek’s hub
- New port to be built in Dagestan
- Construction of terminal Utrenny to be completed in November-December 2022
- Rosmorrechflot estimated excess of Caspian Basin seaports’ capacity at 12 million tonnes per year
Shipping and Logistics
- Five regions set to establish Volga-Kama shipping company for development of inland transportation
- Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput leaves for its first subsidized coastwise voyage to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
- Vladimir Putin signs law on Rosatom’s authority to manage navigation on the Northern Sea Route
- Russian President signs law on presence of foreign-flagged ships on Russia' s inland water ways
- Russian Railways’ loading of cargo bound for Southern Basin port rose by 1.6%.
- Financing of Volga-Don development to total RUB 28.5 billion by 2024
- RF President signs law legalizing parallel imports
- Atomflot and Nornickel may extend long-term contract for icebreaking support of Arctic project for two years after 2027
- Atomflot to hold trials and flag-raising ceremony on icebreaker Ural of Project 22220 in November 2022
- Throughput of Russian seaports in H1’22 is flat, y-o-y, at 412.1 million tonnes
- Cargo turnover of IWW transport in 2022 can raise by over 2%.
- First refrigerated train delivered from the Far East to the Kaliningrad Region
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Samus Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard launches buoy tender of mixes sea/river navigation
- Ship repair companies of Kamchatka can count on financial support
- Four missile boats of Project 22800 under construction at Amur Shipyard
- Zelenodolsk Shipyard hosts launching ceremony for Meteor-2020, Project 03830
- United Shipbuilding Corporation plans construction of 80,000-tonne bulker
- USC set to establish service centers in all sea basins
- Krasnaya Kuznitsa Shipyard lays down lead passenger ship for Arkhangelsk Region
- Ferry “Aleksanr Deyev” leaves for manufacturer’s trials in Vladivostok
- Russian authorities consider construction of new large capacity shipyard
- Khabarovsk Shipyard lays down non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395
- Emperium launches electric catamaran Ecohod
Bunkering
- Bureau Veritas completes new study on ammonia as fuel
- Morskoy Trust to continue bunkering of CCCC’s dredging fleet under project in Bechevinskaya Bay in July
Sanctions
- Georgia restricted tanker carrying Russian oil due to sanctions
- Great Britain expands sanctions to include mining company Kolmar and co-owner of Norilsk Nickel
Другие новости по темам: import substitution, bunkering, ship repair, sanctions, logistics, shipbuilding, shipping