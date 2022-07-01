  • Home
  • 2022 July 1 17:00

    Emperium launches electric catamaran Ecohod

    Image source: Vodohod
    It is the first leisure boat in the series of Vodohod’s eco-fleet

    New electricity-powered catamaran of Ecocruiser brand was launched on 28 June 2022. The new generation electric ship is named Ecohod. The passenger catamaran was built to the order of Vodohod. Passenger Port JSC (subsidiary of Vodohod) at the Emperium shipyard in the Leningrad Region, according to Vodohod.

    The new generation electric ship is the first leaisure boat of Vodohod’s eco-fleet. Sea trials are to be completed by the end of July 2022.

    According to the press center of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Government, the new leisure ship is built specially for the Yenisey river. The ship is to arrive at Krasnoyarsk by September.

    Ecocruiser is Russia’s first serial project of ships with electric propulsion featuring innovative and environmentally friendly solutions.

    Key particulars of the ship: length- 31 meters, width – 10,3 meters, speed – 30 km/h, endurance - 24 hours in economy mode or at least 2.5 hours at maximum speed.

    The double-deck catamaran Ecohod can accommodate 130 passengers including 114 passengers on the main deck and 16 passengers in the sector of enhanced comfort in the bow part.

    The upper deck is partly covered by a removable tent for comfortable voyages.

    Ecohod can be used for regular passenger transportation, leisure voyages, corporate and other events

    Photos contributed by Vodohod

