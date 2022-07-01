2022 July 1 16:44

R-FLOT lays down two small cruise ships

Image ource: R-FLOT

Keel-laying of two small cruise ships has been held at the shipbuilding facilities of R-FLOT, according to shipbuilder’s press release. The construction was ordered by State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK).



The ships are intended for mixed sea/inland navigation.



The ship particulars: LOA – 31.95 m; BOA – 8.14 m; depth – 2.75 m; draft – 1.4 m; main engines 2×225 kW. Crew – 3, personnel – 3, passenger capacity – 240.



Established in 2006, R-FLOT Group offers services from design drafting to supply of ready products for sea and river fleet as well as for the defence industry. Key activities of R-FLOT are design engineering, manufacture of marine equipment and shipbuilding. The company numbers 200 employees.





