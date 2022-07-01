2022 July 1 16:07

Freeport LNG says it may resume partial liquefication operations in early Oct 2022

Freeport LNG Development, L.P. (“Freeport LNG”) is providing the following statement regarding the Notice of proposed safety order issued by the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHSMA):



Freeport LNG acknowledges the Notice of Proposed Safety Order issued June 30 by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). Safety has always been, and will continue to be, the highest priority for Freeport LNG. Since the incident on June 8th, the company has worked collaboratively with all local, state and federal officials regarding the incident response, investigation, and safe resumption of liquefaction operations. We will continue to do so, particularly with PHMSA, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the United States Coast Guard (USCG), to obtain the necessary approvals to safely restart operations. A comprehensive review by Freeport LNG is already underway to ensure that all necessary corrective actions are identified and fully implemented prior to resuming operations.



Currently, it is estimated that the resumption of partial liquefaction operations will be early October 2022. With commencement of such operations, we expect to be able to deliver substantially all baseload production volumes. At this time, we continue to target year-end for a return to full production.



Freeport LNG is an LNG export company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company’s three train, 15 MTPA liquefaction facility is the seventh largest in the world and second largest in the U.S. Freeport LNG’s liquefaction facility is the largest all-electric drive motor plant of its kind in the world, making it the most environmentally sustainable site of its kind. The facility’s electric drive motors reduce carbon emissions by over 90% relative to gas turbine-driven liquefaction facilities. Freeport plans to expand by adding a fourth liquefaction train, which has received all regulatory approvals for construction. Freeport was formed in 2002 to develop, own and operate an LNG terminal on Quintana Island, near Freeport, Texas. The terminal started LNG import operations in June 2008 and began LNG export operations in 2019.