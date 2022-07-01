  • Home
  • News
  • State Duma approves bill on increasing fines for violation of coal handling regulations
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 1 15:28

    State Duma approves bill on increasing fines for violation of coal handling regulations

    Fines for stevedoring companies can be raised to RUB 600,000

    The State Duma of the Russian Federation has approved in the first reading the bill “On introduction of amendments into the Russian Federation Administrative Offence Code”. The bill foresees raising of fines for stevedoring companies violating coal handling regulations up to RUB 600,000.

    The document submitted by RF Government has been developed with the purpose to address the problem of growing negative impact on the environment and human health from the activities of companies engaged in handling of coal in ports (stevedoring companies). According to the explanatory note, this problem is especially acute in the Primorsky and Khabarovsk territories and in the Murmansk Region.

    Over the recent decade, coal handling in seaports has tripled 140 million tonnes per year. Although the federal executive authorities and stevedoring companies undertake large-scale measures aimed at minimization of the negative impact of coal handling activities in pursuance of the presidential instructions given in 2017, some stevedores fail to undertake the required measures properly and in full.

    In the Far East Federal District, there are 32 stevedoring companies involved in coal handling. Between 2016 and 2018, there were 467 rulings ordering administrative punishment.

    In 2019, the Pacific Department of RosPrirodNadzor conducted 94 inspections of stevedoring companies operating in the Primorsky Territory which resulted in 182 administrative cases.

    In the Southern Federal District, there are 9 stevedoring companies involved in coal handling. Between 2016 and 2018, there were 95 rulings ordering administrative punishment for a total of RUB 6.096 million which is unessential for large stevedores.

    As of today, administrative liability for failure to meet the regulators’ requirements is between RUB 300 and RUB 500 for natural bodies and between RUB 1,000 and RUB 2,000 for official bodies, or disqualification for up to three years. The fine for legal entities is between RUB 10,000 and RUB 20,000.

    According to the explanatory note, this size of penalty does not force natural resource users to undertake measures on rectifying violations discovered.

    Therefore, the bill envisages raising of the penalty from 1 September 2023 as follows: fines for legal entities – RUB 100,000 to RUB 200,000; in case of repeated violation revealed the same year – RUB 300,000 to RUB 600,000, or termination of activities for up to 90 days.

    Amendments to the bill can be submitted up to 28 July 2022.

Другие новости по темам: legislation, stevedores  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 1

18:21 “K” Line has enhanced the shipboard cyber security with surveillance of ship’s communication 24/7
17:57 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
17:34 INPEX, IHI, MOL demonstrate clean ammonia supply chain linking UAE and Japan
17:18 Stolt-Nielsen Limited reports unaudited results for the 2Q and 1H, 2022
17:00 Emperium launches electric catamaran Ecohod
16:44 R-FLOT lays down two small cruise ships
16:23 Austal USA awarded up to US$3.3 bn contract for 11 USCG offshore patrol cutters
16:07 Freeport LNG says it may resume partial liquefication operations in early Oct 2022
15:47 TotalEnergies Marine Fuels and MOL Group complete first biofuel bunker operation of a vehicle carrier in Singapore
15:28 State Duma approves bill on increasing fines for violation of coal handling regulations
15:10 DEME Group lists on Euronext Brussels
14:49 CPC Marine Terminal operates two of its three Single Point Moorings
14:27 CPC Terminal paid over RUB 5.28 billion for recovery of damage caused by oil spill
14:27 PM Fumio Kishida says Sakhalin 2’s new operator will not cause an immediate halt in LNG shipments to Japan
14:05 Spartacus nominated for KNVTS Ship of the Year
13:42 2 MOL-operated vessels earn 2021 'Best Quality Ship Awards'
13:20 Port of Houston container activity rises 20% in May 2022
13:03 Petersburg Oil Terminal confirms its ISO compliance
12:44 Monthly LNG imports from USA to EU in June for the first time exceeded gas supplied via pipeline from Russia – IEA
12:40 Solstad Offshore announces contract awards for two CSVs
12:25 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 2.8% in HI’2022
12:10 Maersk Tankers launches a new digital solution to track and report vessel emissions
12:00 Hiab launches next generation LOGLIFT forestry cranes
11:42 RF Government to establish new operator of Sakhalin Energy
11:30 Port of Rotterdam Authority abandons Normal Amsterdam Water Level after 200 years
11:18 Prelude FLNG cancels cargo deliveries amid union strike - Natural Gas Intelligence
11:01 INPEX, IHI, MOL demonstrate clean ammonia supply chain linking UAE and Japan
10:33 Maersk to reduce transit times by 5 -21 days from Asia to Northern Italy
10:21 Rosatom issued first five permits for navigation in NSR waters within summer-autumn season of 2022
10:15 The Twin-Port V project of the ports of Helsinki and Tallinn receives a total of EUR 6.8 million in EU funding
10:09 GTT signs a major contract for its "smart shipping" solution with an important player in liquefied gas shipping
09:52 Ports of Stockholm and CMB.TECH join forces in a hydrogen collaboration at Stockholm Norvik Port
09:16 Crude oil futures decrease in response to OPEC+ decisions
09:05 MABUX: Firm downward trend to continue in Global bunker market on July 01
08:32 Boskalis and Keppel sell their harbor towage activities in Singapore and Malaysia to Rimorchiatori Mediterranei
08:07 CMA CGM and ENGIE set to co-invest in the Salamander project, to produce second-generation biomethane
07:51 Industry-leading digital services rolled out at APM Terminals Valencia

2022 June 30

18:41 Ocean Yield agrees to purchase two 36,000 cbm liquified ethylene gas carrier newbuildings
18:12 Aker Solutions wins 5-year partnership agreement with Vår Energi
18:07 The icebreaking season 2021–2022 was exceptionally long - Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency
17:47 The Signal Group launches a tech enabled bunker procurement company
17:34 2,8 million euro worth of EU funding to the Port of Tallinn
17:02 The Suez Canal Economic Zone hosts a round table discussion in coordination with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
16:47 Rosmorrechflot estimated excess of Caspian Basin seaports’ capacity at 12 million tonnes per year
16:35 Second Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company trailing suction hopper dredge to be built to ABS Class at Conrad Shipyard
15:30 RF Government to subsidize banks’ interest rates on loans provided for construction of new transport and logistics centers
15:02 Schedule reliability remains between 30% and 40% - Sea-Intelligence
14:44 Khabarovsk Shipyard lays down non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395
14:23 Ocean Yield AS announces delivery of newbuilding Suezmax tanker with 10-year charter
13:49 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 26, 2022
13:32 Shipping companies and Customs authorities come together to step up the fight against narcotics trafficking
13:02 NYK becomes signatory to UN’s Sustainable Ocean Principles
12:42 DP World and NIIF announce broadening of partnership in India
12:12 MacGregor signs a five-year service agreement with Color Line
11:52 TGE Marine announces contract for two CO2 carriers
11:35 Shell to sign deal with Qatar for large LNG project - Bloomberg
11:17 Throughput of Russian seaports in H1’22 is flat, y-o-y, at 412.1 million tonnes
11:13 Shell and CMA CGM sign LNG fuel supply agreement in Singapore
10:38 G7 reaffirms the commitment to phase out the dependency on Russian energy
10:34 Northern Shipping Company’s MV Kholmogory delivered first batch of cargo to Kaliningrad