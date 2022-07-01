2022 July 1 12:44

Monthly LNG imports from USA to EU in June for the first time exceeded gas supplied via pipeline from Russia – IEA

Russia's recent steep cuts in natural gas flows to the EU mean this is the 1st month in history in which the EU has imported more gas via LNG from the US than via pipeline from Russia, said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.



The drop in Russian supply calls for efforts to reduce EU demand to prepare for a tough winter, he added.

USA accounted for almost 50% of seaborne LNG imports into Europe in the first quarter of 2022, according to a Banchero Costa report, published earlier this year.



In the first three months of 2022, the EU imported 22.1 million tonnes of seaborne LNG, up by +72.8% y-o-y from the 12.8 million tonnes in 1Q, 2021, according to statistics. This made the EU into the world’s top importer of LNG so far this year, with a 20.9% share of global imports, ahead of Japan’s 19.7% and Mainland China’s 15.7%.



In terms of sources for LNG shipments into Europe, there has been a huge jump in volumes from the United States. In the first 3 months of 2022, the EU imported 10.4 mln tonnes of LNG from the USA, up +234.8% y-o-y from 3.1 mln tonnes in 1Q 2021. The USA accounted for 46.9% of seaborne LNG imports into Europe in the first quarter of 2022.

