2022 July 1 12:25

Russian Railways' network loading fell by 2.8% in HI’2022

Image source: Russian Railways's Telegram channel 6.5%

In the first half of 2022, the network of Russian Railways loaded 614.9 million tonnes of cargo, down 2.8%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 176.2 million tonnes of coal (-5%, year-on-year); 5.2 million tonnes of coke (-9.1%); 107 million tonnes of oil products (+0.4%); 58.3 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-1.9%); 34.8 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+1.2%); 6.5 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (-18.2%); 30.6 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (-6.1%); 11.8 million tonnes of cement (-3%); 17.8 million tonnes of timber (-17.8%); 10.5 million tonnes of grain (-14.1%); 62.5 million tonnes of construction cargo (+1.3%); 9.2 million tonnes nonferrous and sulfuric ores (-6.7%); 12 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-1.3%); 16.4 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-3.3%); 56.1 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+4.3%).

From the beginning of 2022 freight turnover rose by 1.2%, year-on-year, to 1,319.1 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 0.6% to 1,653.8 billion ton-km.

In June, loading totaled 100 million tonnes, down 6.5%, year-on-year.

Freight turnover in June fell by 2.8% to 209 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run fell by 2.5% to 262.5 billion ton-km.