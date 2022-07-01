2022 July 1 15:10

DEME Group lists on Euronext Brussels

DEME Group lists on Euronext Brussels, according to the company's release. With more than 145 years of experience, DEME is the one of the world leaders in the fields of offshore energy, dredging and marine infrastructure, environmental remediation, green hydrogen and deep-sea minerals harvesting.



DEME Group was admitted on Euronext Brussels (Compartment A) through the admission to trading of the 25,314,482 ordinary shares making up its equity, following the partial demerger of CFE. On December 2, 2021, CFE announced its intention to split into two separate listed entities: DEME Group (global marine solutions) and CFE (construction, multitechnics and real estate development activities). Ackermans & van Haaren will remain the majority shareholder of the two listed companies.

In 2021 DEME realised a turnover of 2.51 billion EUR and an EBITDA of 469 million EUR.



DEME is a leading contractor in the fields of offshore energy, environmental remediation, dredging and marine infrastructure. DEME also engages in concessions activities in offshore wind, marine infrastructure, green hydrogen, and mineral harvesting. The company can build on more than 145 years of experience and is a front runner in innovation and new technologies. DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, the reduction of emissions, polluted rivers and soils and the scarcity of mineral resources. DEME can rely on about 5,000 highly skilled professionals and operates one of the largest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world.