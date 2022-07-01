2022 July 1 13:20

Port of Houston container activity rises 20% in May 2022

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority met Tuesday in its regular monthly meeting and received news of continued record-breaking activity across the public terminals, according to the company's release.

In his staff report, Executive Director Roger Guenther said business remains strong for the container and general cargo terminals, with 21.6 million tons handled through May. Container activity continues at record levels for the year and is 20% higher through May.

Port Houston also experienced another record day of transactions through its truck gates last week. General cargo volumes through the multi-purpose facilities are also up 116% for the year, with nearly 3.3 million tons recorded. Busy days are relentless at Port Houston’s Bayport Container Terminal. During the meeting, Guenther highlighted the Saturday availability of truck gates at the container terminals. Port Houston added the additional day earlier in June to provide more opportunity for handling the tremendous amount of freight moving through Houston.

In line with its 2020 Strategic Plan, the port recently awarded funding totaling $325K to 15 groups through its Port Houston Community Grants Program. The Port Commission also approved funding totaling $404K to support three projects as part of the East Harris County parks and greenspace program.

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient container terminals in the country. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 public and private terminals, collectively known as the Port of Houston, is the U.S.’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the U.S.