2022 July 1 12:40

Solstad Offshore announces contract awards for two CSVs

Solstad Offshore ASA has announced the following contract awards for the CSVs “Normand Cutter” and “Normand Sentinel”.

Normand Cutter has been awarded a contract with an undisclosed client in South America for a firm charter period of 460 days with the possibility of further 480 days extension. Commencement of the contract will take place in Q4 2022. Normand Cutter will provide support including ROV services for decommissioning activities in South America.

Subtec S.A has exercised their option to extend the contract for Normand Sentinel with 1 year firm and the contract is now firm until 31.12.2023 with 1 year option remaining. Normand Sentinel will continue its operation in the Gulf of Mexico and where she has been on contract with Subtec S.A since 2015.

The contracts have a combined gross value of approximately NOK 540 million.