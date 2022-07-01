2022 July 1 10:33

Maersk to reduce transit times by 5 -21 days from Asia to Northern Italy

Aiming to reduce transit times and alleviate congestion while offering higher flexibility in current challenging times, A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) announces a new feeder service between Port Said, at the northern end of the Suez Canal, where the canal leads into the Mediterranean Sea and Vado Gateway at the Port of Genoa, one of the most significant and busiest ports in Italy, according to the company's release.



The first feeder of this new service (3000 TEUs) will depart from SCCT at the east bound lane of the Suez Canal, on July 8th and will arrive at the APM Terminals Vado Ligure S.P.A. Terminal on July 14th, considerably reducing transit times from Asia to Northern Italy between 5 and up to 22 days, depending on where the cargo origin departure is at Busan in Korea or Shanghai, Ningbo, Yantian, Shekou or Xingang in China.

Vado Ligure’s strategic location boasts strong connectivity between ocean, road, and rail, including a renewed intermodal set-up, allowing Technology, Fast Moving Consumer Goods., Lifestyle and Retail industries to benefit from faster and more frequent access to any inland North Italy location and particularly to and from Milan, Padova and Piacenza.

The semi-automated APM Terminals Vado Ligure S.P.A. terminal is one of Italy’s fastest and most advanced gateways for growth, while its low CO2 footprint contributes to Maersk’s and customers’ sustainability pledges.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 95,000 people.