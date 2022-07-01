2022 July 1 12:10

Maersk Tankers launches a new digital solution to track and report vessel emissions

Shipowners are facing new regulations from 1 January 2023, requiring them to track and report vessel emissions. Together with shipowners in its pools, Maersk Tankers has launched a new digital solution to help owners meet the required standards, according to the company's release.

The International Maritime Organization’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions for vessels already on the water. The measure links the emissions to the amount of cargo a vessel carries over the distance travelled. The owners will receive an annual energy efficiency rating – A, B, C, D or E – of their vessel, which will become more stringent with each passing year.

With the new regulations, comes a demand to quantify and report carbon emissions.

To help shipowners meet these requirements, Maersk Tankers has developed and launched a digital solution that will keep track of vessel emissions.



Using the new solution, which has been developed together with shipowners in the company’s pools, owners can monitor their vessel’s rating, how it changes year by year, the reasons for any changes and its projected rating over the following three years.

Harnessing the data, shipowners and managers can take measures to improve vessels’ operation such as adjusting its route or speed.