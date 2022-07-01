2022 July 1 10:15

The Twin-Port V project of the ports of Helsinki and Tallinn receives a total of EUR 6.8 million in EU funding

The Twin-Port V project of the ports of Helsinki and Tallinn has received a total of EUR 6.8 million in EU funding. Approximately EUR 4 million of the amount is allocated to the Port of Helsinki, covering 50% of the costs, according to the company's release.

The ports of Helsinki and Tallinn have worked together to develop cargo and passenger transport connections between the ports since 2011. Through joint TWIN-PORT projects, the efficiency and responsibility of the connections between the two cities has been significantly improved. The latest Twin-Port V project extends to the end of 2023.

The Port of Tallinn will improve port infrastructure in the Muuga Harbour and the Old City Harbour during the forthcoming project. The Port of Helsinki project will provide the necessary reports and technical plans for the three main projects under the new development programme. The reports cover a wide range of technical, financial and legislative reviews.



The overall development programme approved by the City of Helsinki extends to the 2030s. The planned measures will centralise transport and free up areas for other urban use.

Earlier Twin-Port projects have built and developed the port infrastructure of Helsinki and Tallinn as well as the fleets of the shipping companies. The funding has, among other things, been used to build the newest terminal in the West Harbour and improve its transport connections.



Helsinki is one of the busiest passenger ports in Europe, and the Port of Helsinki Ltd creates a seamless framework for sea traffic to destinations such as Tallinn and Stockholm. In 2019, a total of 12.2 million (in COVID-19 year of 2021, 3.7 million passengers) travelled through the Port of Helsinki. The Port of Helsinki is also Finland’s leading general port for foreign trade. In 2021, the Ports’s total cargo traffic was 14.4 million tonnes.