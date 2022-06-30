2022 June 30 18:12

Aker Solutions wins 5-year partnership agreement with Vår Energi

Aker Solutions has been awarded a strategic partnership agreement with Vår Energi to deliver subsea production systems for all upcoming subsea projects for the next five years, for all Vår Energi operated assets and projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). The agreement has an option to be extended for a further 2+2 years, according to the company's release.

The scope of the agreement includes the full range of equipment and services to deliver complete subsea production systems, including umbilicals, all based on Aker Solutions’ standard product portfolio. It also includes front-end engineering and design work (FEED) for the upcoming field developments. The work under the frame agreement is expected to start during 2022.

Vår Energi is a pure-play Norwegian operator producing nearly 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day from a robust portfolio of 36 producing fields. With the producing fields and an active ownership in 148 licenses, the company is well positioned for value-adding growth – expecting a production growth to 350,000 boe by 2025.

The strategic partnership model is built on a one-for-all and all-for-one principle and contrasts with the conventional model of separate contracts with split scope and responsibilities. Vår Energi is seeking increased overall collaboration with suppliers throughout the value chain with a clear ambition of more sustainable and efficient production of oil and gas.

The value of the work to be called off under the frame agreement will only be recognized by Aker Solutions as order intake when each new project is called off, in the Subsea segment. The total value of work called off during the lifetime of the frame agreement is expected as a minimum to correspond to what Aker Solutions defines as a significant1 contract award.





