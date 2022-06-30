2022 June 30 16:47

Rosmorrechflot estimated excess of Caspian Basin seaports’ capacity at 12 million tonnes per year

The excess of Caspian Basin seaports’ capacity is estimated at 12 million tonnes per year, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Zakhary Dzhioyev, Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), as saying at the extended meeting of Rosmorrechflot and Rosmorrechflot’s Public Council.

When it comes to the development of the international transport corridor “North-South”, its transit flows facilitation depends on improved parameters of the Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal (the scope of maintenance dredging has been increased to ensure canal draught of 4.3 m), construction of logistics complex Caspiy at port Olya (handling of containerized cargo, general cargo, liquid food in tanks and grain) and construction of a grain terminal in the port of Makhachkala.



When speaking at the 6th Caspian Summit in June 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is expanding port infrastructure in the Caspian region. “First of all, we are talking about building the International North-South Transport Corridor …. This is a truly ambitious project, a 7,200-kilometre-long transport artery from St Petersburg to ports in Iran and India,” emphasized the President.



“An agreement between the Caspian littoral states on transport cooperation, which came into force last year and is aimed at turning the Caspian Sea region into a major international logistics hub, is designed to facilitate a faster launch of this corrido,” said Vladimir Putin.



