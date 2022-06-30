2022 June 30 15:30

RF Government to subsidize banks’ interest rates on loans provided for construction of new transport and logistics centers

The Government’s document foresees preferential interest rate - 50% of the key rate

In the coming weeks, the Government of the Russian Federation will approve subsidizing of banks’ interest rates on loans provided for construction of new transport and logistics centers (TLC), say PortNews’ sources in the industry aware of the talks progress.

The Government’s document foresees preferential interest rate - 50% of the key rate. The market players estimate total investments in new TLCs at RUB 140 billion. Their capacity is to surge almost 2.5 times to 8.6 million TEU. Among the key market players are VTB Nedvizhimost, RZD Business Active, TransContainer, Fininvest and NTT.

According to information obtained by IAA PortNews, the subsidized facilities are to be put into operation by the end of 2024. Subsidies are to make 50% of the key rate if it is not below 6%. New TLC should have annual capacity of at least 100,000 TEUs.

The list of the largest TLCs includes the project of VTB Nedvizhimost on construction of multimodal center “Usady” (Moscow Region, introduction in 2023-2027, 4.1 million tonnes per year), container terminals Grodekovo and Zabaikalsk by RZD Business Active (Far East, 2023-2026, 270,000 TEUs), TransContainer terminals in Irkutsk, Zabaikalsk and Novosibirsk (phase-by-phase introduction by 2024, over 1 million TEUs), Fininvest TLC in the Primorsk and Khabarovsk territories (2024-2025, about 750,000 TEUS), Sibirsky TLC in Novosibirsk by NTT (to be introduced in 2024, 600,000 TEUs).

As of today, there are nine TLCs in Russia: Bely Rast (Moscow Region, owned by RSD Logistics - 51% and Liaoning Port Group (earlier - Yingkou Port) - 49%) as well as Russian Railways’ TLCs Kuntsevo-2 (Moscow), Taltsy (Buryatia), Grodekovo and Pervaya Rechka in Primorsky Territory, Khabarovsk-2, Zabaikalsk, Yuryevets (Vladimir Region) and Syktyvkar (Komi Republic).