2022 June 30 14:44

Khabarovsk Shipyard lays down non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395

Image source: Khabarovsk Shipyard shipbuilding agreement was signed by Khabarovsk Shipyard and Ship Repair and Shipbuilding Corporation

Khabarovsk Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) says it has laid down a non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395 (class notation by Russian River Register - X О 2,0 (ice10) А). The keel-laying ceremony was held on 29 June 2022, on the 69th birthday of the shipyard.

The shipbuilding agreement was signed by Khabarovsk Shipyard and Ship Repair and Shipbuilding Corporation (SSK).

The keel-laying ceremony was attended by Nikolay Shvetsov, Chief Federal Inspector for the Khabarovsk Territory; Maria Avilova, First Deputy Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory; Roman Miroshin, Deputy Chairman of the Khabarovsk Territory Governor; Sergey Chernogubovsky, Chairman of Khabarovsk Shipyard BoD, Director of Civil Shipbuilding Department, USC; Mikhail Drobin, Head of Rechvodput; Victor Ryzhov, Deputy General Director for Production, SSK.

The dredger, with a capacity of 700 cbm/h with a set of cutteheads, was designed for the dredging of sand, silty and gravel soils applying suction and split hopper barges, in basins and on shipping lanes, for dams land reclamation. The material can be dumped onto split hopper barges. Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 66.66 m; BOA – 10.89 m; loaded draught — 1.3 m; dredging depth — up to 10 m; crew — 28, endurance – 20 days.

Khabarovsk Shipyard is one of the largest shipbuilding plants in the Far East of Russia. Throughout its history the shipyard has built over 350 warships and civil vessels of different classes and projects. More than 20 warships have been exported to India, Syria, Cuba, Korea.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.