2022 June 30 13:32

Shipping companies and Customs authorities come together to step up the fight against narcotics trafficking

Early June 2022, representatives of shipping companies and Customs authorities from across the globe came together to discuss ways to step up the fight against drug trafficking. The Conference was organized by the World Shipping Council (WSC) and the Container Control Programme (CCP), which is a joint initiative between the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the World Customs Organization.

According to the UNODC 2021 World Drug Report, around 275 million people worldwide had used drugs in the last year, while over 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders. The resilience of drug markets during the pandemic has once again demonstrated traffickers’ ability to adapt quickly to changed environments and circumstances, with recent developments including increasingly large shipments of illicit drugs, as well as a rise in the frequency with which overland and waterway routes are being used for trafficking.

The goal of the Conference was to counter these developments by enhancing relationships and communications between the ocean liner industry and Customs officials. The Customs authorities of Ecuador, Panama, Belgium, Netherlands, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Malta, Turkey, India, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States presented their challenges and successes, sharing information on drug traffickers’ ability to abuse the ocean liner link in the supply chain and the tactics they employ. WSC member carriers provided insights into the everyday operations of the ocean liner industry and the strategies and procedures employed to prevent crime, as well as opening lines of communication to build relationships with Customs authorities.

Several recurring themes emerged during the Conference, most prevalent of which were the need for greater transparency of information on container shipment data, the need for cross-training efforts between Customs authorities and liner carriers, and the need to identify and remove insider threats.






