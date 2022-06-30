2022 June 30 14:23

Ocean Yield AS announces delivery of newbuilding Suezmax tanker with 10-year charter

Ocean Yield AS has taken delivery of the newbuilding Suezmax tanker Nordic Hunter from Samsung Heavy Industries’ shipyard in South Korea, according to the company's release.

The vessel commenced a 10-year bareboat charter to Nordic American Tankers Limited (“NAT”) upon delivery.

NAT is a crude tanker company listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a fleet of 21 Suezmax tankers.