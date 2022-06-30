2022 June 30 11:52

TGE Marine announces contract for two CO2 carriers

TGE Marine Gas Engineering GmbH (TGE Marine) has earlier this year been awarded the engineering, procurement, construction and supervision (EPCS) contract for two CO2 carriers that will transport liquid CO2 to the new Northern Lights CO2 storage facility, according to the company's release.

Northern Lights is developing infrastructure to transport CO2 by ship from industrial emitters in Norway and other European countries to a receiving terminal in western Norway for intermediate storage before being further transported by pipeline for permanent storage in a geological reservoir 2,600 metres under the seabed. The first two CO2 carriers are being built for this purpose at Dalian Shipbuilding (DSIC) in China and are expected to be operational in 2024. TGE Marine’s EPCS contract covers the complete CO2 Gas Handling System as well as commissioning activities. The vessels will each have a capacity of 7,500 m3 of liquid CO2.



Since its establishment in 1980, TGE Marine has been on the forefront of several New Tech developments in the Marine industry, from being the first company in the world to be contracted for the design, construction and commissioning of the largest Eth-ylene/Ethane carrier to delivering the world’s biggest LNG fuel gas system for a large crane vessel. TGE Marine has decades of engineering expertise to be able to support these types of challenging new developments, whether it is in the field of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), Floating LNG (FLNG) storage units or the use of LNG as fuel.

TGE Marine is the leading liquefied gas systems’ provider, specialising in the design and engineering of cargo handling systems and tanks for any type of liquefied gas carriers, bunker ships and Floating Storage & Regasification Units (FSRUs).

TGE Marine also works under EPCS agreements on liquefied fuel gas systems for LNG, NH3 and future fuels. The company has designed and supplied more than 250 gas handling and storage systems for gas tankers, FSRUs and FPSOs in addition to fuel gas applications built at shipyards all over the world.