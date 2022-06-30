2022 June 30 11:13

Shell and CMA CGM sign LNG fuel supply agreement in Singapore

Shell and CMA CGM Group have signed agreements that will see them work closely together to accelerate decarbonising the marine sector, according to Shell's release. This includes a multi-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement, which will supply LNG to CMA CGM’s 13,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) vessels in the Port of Singapore, starting from the second half of 2023.

The simultaneous operation (SIMOPS) LNG bunkering will be undertaken by FueLNG, a joint venture between a unit of Shell in Singapore and Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) utilising FueLNG Bellina that is already in operation and an 18,000m3 LNG bunker vessel that will come into service in 2023, further enhancing the reliability of its LNG bunkering operations.

Furthermore, the two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that encompasses:

the advancement of low-carbon marine fuels, such as liquid biofuels, bio/e-methane (to LNG), bio/e-methanol, for new and existing vessels

the delivery of innovative technical solutions, which include LNG and hydrogen blending, methane slip abatement technologies and fuel cell technology development

exploring voluntary and mandated trading mechanisms for carbon credits

and joint advocacy for net zero-emissions policies.

As Shell and CMA CGM are long standing partners, both companies plan to extend their partnership to the road and aviation sectors in the future. In doing so, this demonstrates the vital role effective partnerships will play in accelerating decarbonisation in shipping and beyond.



