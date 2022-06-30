2022 June 30 11:17

Throughput of Russian seaports in H1’22 is flat, y-o-y, at 412.1 million tonnes

Photo by IAA PortNews

Cargo handling in the seaports of the Russian Federation in the first half of the year remaind flat, year-on-year, at 412.1 million tonnes, IAA PortNews correspondent cited Zakhary Dzhioyev, Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), as saying at the extended meeting Rosmorrechflot and Rosmorrechflot’s Public Council.

“The cargo mix has changed considerably, particularly in the container segment,” he said.

According to Zakhary Dzhioyev, the year result of the ports’ throughput is expected to remain flat, year-on-year, or to show a slight decrease.