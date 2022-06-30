2022 June 30 10:34

Northern Shipping Company’s MV Kholmogory delivered first batch of cargo to Kaliningrad

Image source: Telegram channel of Kaliningrad Region Governor

Northern Shipping Company’s MV Kholmogory delivered the first batch of cargo to the port of Kaliningrad, According to MarineTraffic, the ship arrived in the port of the Russian exclave on June 30 at about 09:22, Moscow time. The bulker left port Bronka in Saint-Petersburg on June 27.

Lithuania earlier notified Kaliningrad authorities about the ban on certain goods transit passing by railway through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region effective from June 18. On June 21, news came that the restrictions affected road traffic as well. The Kremlin referred to the ban as illegal and contradicting international agreements. Lithuania and the EU insist the restrictions are only aimed at implementing the sanctions regime in place against Russia. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda later said the country would not make concessions on the issue of transit of sanctioned goods to Russia’s enclave Kaliningrad region.

