2022 June 30 09:59

RF Ministry of Industry and Trade to develop mechanisms to support modernization of shipbuilding facilities by private companies

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation is developing a programme for creating mechanisms to support private companies in modernization of shipbuilding facilities, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Boris Kabakov, Director of the Shipbuilding and Marine Equipment Department of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, as saying at the Arctic Shipbuilding Forum in Arkhangelsk.



“USC companies will have an access to modernization mechanisms but we have a large number of private companies. They need a separate programme. We are currently working with them to understand the scope of assistance needed for modernization of those companies,” said Boris Kabakov.



Speaking about possible support alternatives he mentioned attraction of commercial resources and subsidizing of interest rates under Order 383.



There is also another alternative: “GTLK can build docks of various capacity for itself, without looking for customers, and then lease them out to shipbuilding companies,” explained Boris Kabakov.

