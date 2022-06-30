  • Home
  • 2022 June 30 09:16

    Crude oil futures rise amid heightening geopolitical tension

    Oil prices climbed by 0.23%-0.29%

    As of 30 June 2022, 08:50 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for September settlement were trading 0.29% higher at $112.78 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery rose by 0.23% to $110.03 a barrel.

    Crude oil futures are rising amid heightening geopolitical tension. The exchange market also responds to the EU-Iran nuclear talks ending without progress and to Libya's  suspension of oil shipments from its key ports.

2022 June 30

2022 June 29

2022 June 28

