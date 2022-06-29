2022 June 29 17:47

Environmental start-up Reefy to build artificial reef system in Rotterdam

In collaboration with the Municipality of Rotterdam, Rijkswaterstaat and Boskalis, the innovative start-up Reefy from Delft will test a modular artificial reef system that protects the riverbank against large ship waves and stimulates the development of nature, according to the company's release.

Reefy Reefy is a young company from Delft, the Netherlands that combines biology and hydraulic engineering to develop nature-inclusive solutions for water safety. Reefy's innovation consists of massive “Lego-like” blocks, which have been hydrodynamically designed and tested in the Deltares wave flume. By assembling these blocks underwater, a stable structure is formed that breaks waves but also creates an underwater labyrinth where fish and other species can shelter and breed.

The blocks are made of sustainable concrete with a special texture on the surface. With this, the start-up aims to stimulate all kinds of biological growth such as oysters and mussels to create a living layer that promotes biodiversity and can grow with sea level rise, requiring less maintenance. Innovative materials to stimulate this are now being further tested behind the scenes in collaboration with Diergaarde Blijdorp.

By testing these reef innovations in collaboration with Reefy, the Municipality of Rotterdam and Rijkswaterstaat hope to find a resilient and sustainable solution to restore the natural values ​​in the tidal area of ​​the Maas river. Boskalis As an international leader in dredging, offshore wind, and maritime services, Boskalis is always looking for sustainable alternatives to implement in projects all over the world.

For the test set-up, Boskalis will help install the project in the Nieuwe Waterweg with large equipment and expertise. This project is also Boskalis fourth artificial reef knowledge development project under the Artificial Reefs Program, with previous placements also in Monaco, Kenya and Panama.