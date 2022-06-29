2022 June 29 18:18

Krasnaya Kuznitsa Shipyard lays down lead passenger ship for Arkhangelsk Region

Photo by IAA PortNews

Krasnaya Kuznitsa Shipyard has laid down the lead passenger ship for the Arkhangelsk Region, IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the ceremony. Ice strengthened ship of Project РЕГК.126 is to ensure access to transportation for the residents of the Arkhangelsk and Onega region’s island territories.



“Privileged financing has been provided for the construction of those ships under the leasing programme and the order will certainly be implemented in time,” said Boris Kabakov, Director of the Shipbuilding Department and Marine Equipment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.



The shipbuilding project customers are Mashpromleasing JSC and Regional Transport Service.



The project foresees the construction of four ships.

The project has been developed by the Northern Branch of Russian River Register (RRR) taking into account modern requirements on comfort and safety as well as specific climate in the region. RRR class notations: Р1,2(ice50) and М-ПР3,0(ice50), passenger capacity - 100 and 65 accordingly.



The decision on construction of four ice-class ships was made following the visit of Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade, to the Arkhangelsk Region. The resources have been allocated under the state programme “Transport System Development”. The new ships will be operated by Regional Transport Service of the Arkhangelsk Region.



The construction of the first two ships is to be completed in autumn 2023 with the remaining two ships to be completed in autumn 2024. According to the schedule, the first ship with passenger capacity of 65 people is intended for operation in Onega.