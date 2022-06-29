2022 June 29 17:00

Great Britain expands sanctions to include mining company Kolmar, Anna Tsivilyova and Sergey Tsivilyov into the list

The Great Britain has expanded the list of sanctions which now includes Anna Tsivilyova and Sergey Tsivilyov, according to the list published by the country’s Government.

Anna Tsivilyova is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of mining company Kolmar, Sergey Tsivilyov – Governor of the Kemerovo Region.

Kolmar Company was founded in 2004 and today and it is a large holding company uniting industrial enterprises for the mining and processing of coking coal located in the territory of the Neryungri District of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia).

The core business of Kolmar company is development of stone coal deposits in South Yakutia and efficient production and processing of stone coal. The balance reserves of the Kolmar company amount more than 1 bln tons of coal, most of which are deficient premium grades of coking coal possessing a unique set of physical and chemical properties.

Kolmar incorporates production and processing capacities, open-pits and underground mines, coal processing plants, sales and logistical units. Also, Kolmar is participating in the project for the construction of a coal handling terminal in the Vanino District of Khabarovsk Region (Vanino port, Muchka Bay).