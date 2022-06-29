2022 June 29 17:56

Hydrographic Company eyes attraction of dredging fleet from Egypt, Turkey and Iran

FSUE Hydrographic Company is in talks with the companies from Egypt, Turkey and Iran concerning attraction of dredging fleet for implementation of infrastructure projects in Russia, IAA PortNews correspondent cites General Director of Hydrographic Company Aleksandr Bengert as saying at the Arctic Shipbuilding Forum in Arkhangelsk.

According to him, that is due to absence of domestic dredging fleet able to substitute the ships of foreign companies leaving the market of Russia under the pressure of sanctions.



“The entire Russian-flagged fleet has the capacity of holds of about 40,000 cbm. All ships of Belgian company DEME have holds with total capacity of 260,000 cbm. Our projects involved ships with holds of about 30,000 cbm. There are ships of larger capacity in the world. That means that having deployed the entire Russian fleet we are still unable to implement any of the tasks on capital construction within the short navigation period. That should be understood as a reality,” said Aleksandr Bengert adding that the geography is being expanded.



According to the General Director of Hydrographic Company, Egypt, Turkey and Iran have high performance ships and a dialogue with companies from those countries is underway.



Aleksandr Bengert explained that starting from 2023 the company would face super tasks of maintenance dredging under the existing projects while simultaneously embarking on capital construction projects. All those works are to be done within a period of 70 days.



He also told about the active consideration of the programme on development of FSUE Hydrographic Company’s own dredging fleet. “It has been developed in terms of ships and we are now in talks with GTLK,” said Aleksandr Bengert.

