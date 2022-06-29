2022 June 29 15:51

United Shipbuilding Corporation plans construction of 80,000-tonne bulker

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) plans building a bulker of 80,000 tonnes in capacity, USC General Director Aleksey Rakhmanov told journalists when answering the question of IAA PortNews. The speaker has not revealed the name of the customer.



“The main thing is to settle the details with the customer to correlate its makers list with the equipment availability,” said the head of the corporation. Aleksey Rakhmanov emphasized that there are certain problems with the supplies of ship equipment.

Russian business representatives earlier expressed concern about the shortage seen in the segment of large bulk carriers.



