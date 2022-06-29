2022 June 29 15:24

APM Terminals Apapa to be connected to Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line

Nigeria’s leading container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa has expressed support for the Federal Government’s drive to connect the Apapa Port to the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line, according to the company's release.



In addition to supporting the use of rail to evacuate cargo, APM Terminals Apapa has encouraged the use of barges to move boxes from the terminal.

Over the past few years APM Terminals Apapa has been on a remarkable transformation journey. It has led with a strong ambition to become a world-class terminal operator, which the country can be proud of. It has also supported the local community with access to jobs, products, foods, and medicine.



APM Terminals Apapa is the largest container terminal in Nigeria. With an investment of over USD438 million in equipment, facilities and other elements of its operations over the last 15 years, the terminal has continued to introduce new innovations to help both shipping lines and landside customers achieve improved supply chain efficiency and flexibility in a cost-effective manner.