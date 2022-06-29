2022 June 29 14:48

Construction of terminal Utrenny to be completed in November-December 2022

All construction structures and piles have been delivered to the site

Construction of terminal Utrenny will be completed in November-December 2022, IAA PortNews correspondent cites General Director of Hydrographic Company Aleksandr Bengert as saying at the Arctic Shipbuilding Forum in Arkhangelsk.

“This year, the construction (of terminal Utrenny – Ed.) is to be completed. It is a megaproject with no similar ones in terms of capital investments expected in the coming decade. The project implementation meets the schedule. For the moment being, all construction structures and piles have been delivered to the site… All the facilities under this project are to be completed by November-December of the current year. Dredging — all the three phases — were completed last year,” told Aleksandr Bengert.

He also emphasized that the company is involved in all investment projects on the development of the Northern Sea Route infrastructure. “As of today, the company is involved in 13 investment projects. All of them are in various phases of construction works. We are completing the construction of terminal Utrenny and the Seaway Canal,” said Aleksandr Bengert.

FSUE Hydrographic Company provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances. The company acts as a contractor under the projects on construction and operation of new port infrastructure facilities within the Northern Sea Route.

Read more about works of Hydrographic Company on the Northern Sea Route in PortNews Magazine 4(40)2021

