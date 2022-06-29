2022 June 29 14:32

Tallink’s ro-ro passenger vessel Sailor to undergo planned dry-docking in Naantali, Finland

Tallink Grupp’s ro-ro passenger and cargo vessel Sailor will head out from Kapellskär to Naantali today, on 29 June 2022, and set sail to the BLRT Turku Repair Yard in Naantali, Finland, for its regular dry-docking, scheduled from 30 June until 11 July 2022, according to the company's release. During Sailor’s planned technical maintenance, company’s other ro-ro passenger and cargo vessel Regal Star will be temporarily re-routed to operate on the company’s Paldiski – Kapellskär route from 2 July until 12 July.

During Sailor’s dry-docking, many technical upgrades, such as the Integrated Automation System (IAS) replacement, Fire Detection System (FDS) upgrade and ship tanks remote sounding system upgrade. Regular underwater hull works will be carried out on the vessel, including replacement of the vessel’s propulsion shaft seals and maintenance of overboard valves. Regular maintenance of seawater pumps, cleaning of coolers and overhaul of steering gears; under the Cargo Access Equipment works, maintenance of stern ramps and cargo hatches will be carried out. Also, as per new requirements, the vessel will undergo the installation of Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS).

Sailor will be out of service in Kapellskär starting from 29 June 2022 at 8.00 (local time), and returns to its regular Paldiski-Kapellskär route, having completed the planned dry-docking, and is back in service from Paldiski on 12 July 2022, with a departure from Paldiski at 22.00 (local time).

