2022 June 29 13:50

Atomflot to hold trials and flag-raising ceremony on icebreaker Ural of Project 22220 in November 2022

Icebreaker Ural under construction. Photo by IAA PortNews

FSUE Atomflot plans holding trials and flag-raising ceremony on icebreaker Ural of Project 22220 in 2022 as well as to launch the third icebreaker of the series, the Yakutia, Konstantin Knyazevsky, Deputy General Director of FSUE Atomflot for Fleet Construction - Head of Atomflot’s representative office in Saint-Petersburg, said at the Arctic Shipbuilding Forum in Arkhangelsk.

Under the contract with FSUE Rosatomflot, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard is building a series of five nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220. The lead icebreaker named Arktika and the first serial icebreaker, the Sibir have been put into operation. The Ural, Yakutia and Chukotka icebreakers are under construction.

According to Konstantin Knyazevsky's presentation, the flag-raising ceremony on icebreaker Ural is slated for 1 November 2022, the Yakutia launching — for 25 November 2022. As of 12 June 2022, technical readiness of the Ural was estimated at 92.62%, the Yakutia — 37.88%, the Chukotka — 8.55%.

Besides, Atomflot expects the delivery of five ice-class tugs at the port of Murmansk in December 2022, says Konstantin Knyazevsky.

In July 2021, FSUE Atomflot (a company of Rosatom) and Arctic Transshipment (subsidiary of NOVATEK) have signed an agreement on creation of port fleet for providing of bunkering services at the LNG terminal located in the southern part of the Ura Bay in the Murmansk Region. The terminal is to ensure efficient transportation of LNG from Arctic LNG 2 and other projects of NOVATEK by transshipment of LNG from Arc7 ships. Five Arc4 tugboats are needed to ensure uninterrupted operation of the terminal.

Portoflot-Murmansk project: ice class tugboat’s class notation - ASD TUG 3010 ICE ARC4; length – 29.84 m; width – 10.43 m; draft – 4.9 m; speed – about 13.2 knots; main engines - Caterpillar 2х1920 MW; pod drive - Kongsberg US 255; icebreaking capacity – at least 0.4 meter ice.