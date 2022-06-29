2022 June 29 13:26

Morskoy Trust to continue bunkering of CCCC’s dredging fleet under project in Bechevinskaya Bay in July

In July 2022, Morskoy Trust LLC will supply about 2,000 tonnes of bunker fuel to dredging fleet China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC) involved in development of the water area of an offshore facility for handling liquefied natural gas in the Bechevinskaya Bay, the Kamchatka Territory, the bunkering company told IAA PortNews.

СССС continues its works under the project. Most of ships will reportedly operate in the Bechevinskaya Bay until October 2022. According to information obtained by IAA PortNews, СССС may deploy some large ships involved in the project for works under other projects in the coming months.

Morskoy Trust LLC says the bunkering operations are conducted at the site to avoid distraction of dredging ships from their work.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) expected higher rates of СССС operation to complete dredging works under the project by the beginning of July 2022.

Under the project in the Bechevinskaya Bay, СССС has dredged 15.4 million cbm of material of the planned 16.2 million cbm, IAA PortNews cited Zakhary Dzhioyev, Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot, as saying at SPIEF. According to him, it makes 95% of the planned scope of works. Such rates of operation allow for completion of works by the end of June, according to earlier statements.

The works are foreseen by the federal project “Development of Sea Ports” under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024.

Under the contract, China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC) will build an access canal of over 6 kilometers as well as facilities ensuring safety of navigation. The contract value is RUB 19.6 billion. The scope of dredging is estimated at 16.2 million cbm of material.

The main participants in the investment project to create the marine LNG transshipment complex in the Kamchatka Territory are Novatek and Rosmorport (in the part of the federal property facilities). The new terminal is expected to handle around 21.7 million tonnes of LNG annually.

The complex in the Bechevinskaya Bay is intended for transfer of LNG from ice-class LNG carriers sailing from the Gulf of Ob region to LNG carriers without ice reinforcement. The latter, in turn, will deliver gas to consumers in the Asia-Pacific region (APR). Part of the gas will go to meet the communal needs of the Kamchatka Territory.

NOVATEK is to build two LNG transshipment complexes at the eastern and western ends of the Arctic route (in the Murmansk and Kamchatka regions) with the aim to ensure efficient and cost-effective LNG transportation under the Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 projects. More than RUB 21 billion will reportedly be invested in the creation of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage and offloading complex in the Bechevinskaya Bay.

