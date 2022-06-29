2022 June 29 14:31

Kalmar continues sustainable collaboration with APM Terminals

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received a repeat order for shuttle carriers to APM Terminals in Tangier, Morocco, according to the company's release. The first phase of the project consisted of 42 shuttle carriers between 2016 and 2020. As a next step in the collaboration, APM Terminals has selected Kalmar to deliver 23 additional units - manually-driven, semi-automated hybrid shuttle carriers. The latest batch of shuttles are in support of APM Terminals’ expansion of their newest facility TM2 in Tangiers, Morocco.

These units to be delivered will be integrated into the Terminal Operation System via KalmarOne software, complemented by professional services, maintenance and support.



In addition, as has been planned since 2019, APM Terminals has also completed an order for 62 Kalmar Hybrid AutoStrads for its Los Angeles facility. This unique, eco-efficient, horizontal transportation solution operating between the vessels and truck lanes has removed significant safety risks and driven faster gate turntimes for the local customers during a period of unprecedented volumes in the port.

Combined, these investments represent a continuation of APM Terminals’ cooperation with Kalmar to bring efficient terminal solutions to critical pieces of the global supply chain.



