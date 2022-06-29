2022 June 29 12:42

Knutsen OAS orders a further three Wartsilä Compact Reliq systems

The technology group Wartsila will supply three more of its Compact Reliq reliquefaction plants to Norway based Knutsen OAS Shipping, according to the company's release. This brings the total number of orders for the same customer to eight, with two having been ordered in 2020, and a further three in 2021. The systems are being installed on eight new LNG carrier vessels being built for Knutsen OAS at the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) yard in South Korea. The latest order with Wärtsilä was placed in June 2022.

The Compact Reliq solution is based on the well-proven reversed nitrogen Brayton cycle refrigeration technology. The solution is designed to reliquefy the boil-off gas (BOG) from gas carriers and LNG bunker vessels, and for keeping the cargo cool under all operating conditions. It allows a portion of the BOG to be used as fuel for the ship’s engines, with the excess able to be sold as part of the LNG cargo.



The Compact Reliq is next-generation technology designed and built with all the experience and in-house know-how that Wartsila has accumulated over the years. It is a sensible and practical solution that serves an existing and growing industry need.

The Compact Reliq solution uses safe and easily obtainable commercial grade nitrogen. It is instrumented for remote monitoring and online operational support as part of Wärtsilä’s Operational Performance Improvement and Monitoring (OPERIM) programme.

