Chukotatomenergo starts building sea terminal with four FPUs for power supply to Baimsky MPC

Chukotatomenergo JSC (a company of Rosatom) starts building a new sea terminal with four floating power units (FPUs) with total capacity of 318 MW for power supply to Baimsky Mining and Processing Complex (Baimsky MPC) being created within the Priority Development Area (PDA) “Chukotka”, Chukotka Governor Roman Kopin wrote on his Telegram channel.

“Large-scale project which will determine the dv of the region will give an impetus to cargo transportation on the Northern Sea Route and generate new jobs,” said Roman Kopin.

According to the Governor, infrastructure needed for the project implementation is also essential for the residents of the Chaunsky and Bilibinsky districts: bypass highway to Pevek and new airport terminals in Pevek and Bilibino. “There is a proper mechanism and we have submitted an application to RF Government for construction of those infrastructure facilities. We will build them in the framework of a large investment project,” said the official.

Over a decade, Chukotatomenergo JSC is set to invest over RUB 150 billion into the project on power supply to Baimsky MPC involving floating power units. The Agreement with the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation on granting the status of the Arctic Zone resident was signed in April 2022.

Chukotatomenergo JSC is a subsidiary of Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation. It was established in 2021 for implementation of the project on power supply to Baimsky MPC from improved floating power units.

The first two improved floating power units are to start supplying power to Baimsky MPC in the first quarter of 2027; the third one is to be put into operation in quarter I of 2028; the forth – in the middle of 2031.

