AtoB@C Shipping has confirmed an additional order for one electric hybrid vessel

  • 2022 June 29 11:04

    AtoB@C Shipping, a subsidiary of ESL Shipping, has declared an option and order for the first additional vessel from the Indian shipyard Chowgule & Company Private Limited, from which the shipping company has previously ordered six identical electric hybrid vessels, as announced in September 2021.

    In connection with the forthcoming series of new-generation electric hybrid vessels and additional vessel options, ESL Shipping is preparing to start a long-term pooling partnership together with a group of investors consisting of institutional and private investors. The pooling structure is a model commonly used in the international shipping business for the ownership and operation of vessels, and it is introduced to accelerate the growth, profitability and return on capital of ESL Shipping's business.

    The first two of the new generation of energy-efficient hybrid electric vessels are already under construction, and the planned delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.

