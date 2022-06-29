2022 June 29 10:38

Air Products and Gunvor cooperate on green hydrogen import terminal in Rotterdam

Air Products and Gunvor Petroleum Rotterdam have signed a joint development agreement for an import terminal in Rotterdam. The agreement responds to the accelerating demand for green energy sources to meet climate objectives and the need to diversify energy sources. The import terminal is expected to provide green hydrogen to the Netherlands in 2026, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.



Green hydrogen is key to the energy transition. It has significant potential to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors, such as heavy-duty transport and industry. A substantial amount of renewable energy is needed to produce green hydrogen. It is unlikely that Europe will be able to produce these amounts locally, making large-scale, green hydrogen imports essential for reaching targets set under the European Union’s (EU) “Fit for 55” legislative package and REPowerEU. With this project, the Netherlands would make a leading contribution to EU energy transition goals.



The signing of the agreement is an important step towards an investment decision that will be taken as the companies gain confidence in the regulatory framework, permitting process, and funding support. Certification of the green hydrogen is needed to ensure that the imported green ammonia and resulting green hydrogen is recognized and counted towards the EU renewable energy targets. For funding support, this project seeks to be recognized as an ‘Important Project of Common European Interest’ (IPCEI).

The Gunvor site in Europoort Rotterdam is one of several European locations envisaged by Air Products for the development of a green hydrogen import terminal. It offers strategic access for receiving green ammonia from large-scale green hydrogen production locations operated by Air Products and its partners from projects around the world. The green ammonia will be converted to hydrogen and distributed to markets within Europe, including the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium.

Independent analysis from CE Delft has shown the project will ultimately deliver EUR 260-425 million of indirect economic benefits, culminating in thousands of new jobs over the coming years. The savings in carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions to the transport sector, combined with the benefit of reduction in other harmful emissions, would create an overall environmental benefit valued at over EUR 100 million by 2030.