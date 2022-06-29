2022 June 29 10:07

Berge Bulk vessel to sail with WindWings in 2023

Berge Bulk, BAR Technologies, and Yara Marine Technologies have reached an agreement to install four BAR Tech WindWings by Yara Marine Technologies (WindWings) on board the 210 DWT bulk carrier Berge Olympus, according to Yara Marine's release.



This contract strengthens Berge Bulk’s commitment to pioneering the shipping industry’s decarbonisation journey. They will be an early adopter of wind-assisted propulsion technology, evaluating a pivotal technology to reduce the emissions of their bulker fleet.



The large, solid wing sails on board these bulkers will measure up to 50 metres in height and will be capable of reducing CO2 emissions by as much as 30 percent through a combination of wind propulsion and route optimisation. By doing so, Berge Bulk aims to take a major step in assisting the broader industry in achieving its emissions targets for 2050.



BAR Technologies announced in November 2021 an Approval-in-Principle (AiP) by DNV for BAR Tech WindWings by Yara Marine Technologies. This AiP assures the industry of the practicality and safety of the technology through a comprehensive assessment of the system’s design specifications, safety and usability considerations, and general applicability to sea-going vessels. The AiP also examines the deployment and functionality of WindWings in operation, use in extreme weather conditions, and system redundancy.

WindWings will be installed on board Berge Bulk’s vessel in the second quarter of 2023.



Berge Bulk is one of the world’s leading independent dry bulk owners with an outstanding reputation for the safe, efficient, and sustainable delivery of commodities around the world. Berge Bulk is a young and dynamic company with a strong commitment to innovative growth and development. It has committed to be carbon neutral by 2025 at the latest.

Berge Bulk owns and manages a fleet of over 80 vessels, equating to more than 14 million DWT. The fleet ranges from handy-size to cape-size to some of the largest vessels ever built, serving the world’s major miners, steel mills, and charterers.



BAR Technologies provides a wide range of design and engineering consultancy services with a focus on five key sectors: High Performance and Super Yachts, Leisure Marine, Heavy Marine, Data & Electronics, and Renewables.



Yara Marine offers a portfolio of cutting-edge green technologies, such as SOx scrubbers, fuel optimization systems, turnkey shore power solutions, and the advanced wind-assisted propulsion system WindWings. Yara Marine works with ship-owners, yards, and naval architects as partners to reduce maritime emissions and drive the change towards a greener maritime industry. Yara Marine is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with branches in Sweden, Poland, and China.