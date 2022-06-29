2022 June 29 09:28

RF President signs law legalizing parallel imports

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the Federal Law “On Introduction of Amendments into Article 18 of the Federal Law “On Introduction of Amendments into Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation”. The law states that the use of the exclusive right to the results of intellectual activity, expressed in goods listed in Article 18 of the Federal Law “On Introduction of Amendments into Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation”, is not a violation.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation earlier approved a list of more than 50 categories of goods that can be imported without the permission of the right holder. The document was published on the official portal for legal information on 6 May 2022.

The law now allows non-authorized distributors to import goods into Russia, avoiding official distribution channels. The list includes products from such brands as MAN, Siemens, General Motors, Rolls-Royce etc.