2022 June 29 08:59

MABUX: Still no firm trend on global bunker market on June 29

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated irregular changes on June 28:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 730.83 (+7.33)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 1072.63 (+9.34)

MGO - USD/MT – 1389.93 (-8.19)



As of June28, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by minus $55 (no changes), in Singapore - by minus $80 ( minus $81 the day before) and in Fujairah - by minus $59 (minus $54 the day before) This fuel grade remained overcharged in Houston by plus $42 (plus $67 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel decreased in half of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston, where the overcharged level decreased by 25 points on June 28.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on June 28 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $73 (plus $63 the day before), in Singapore by plus $231 (plus $224 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $253 (plus $239 the day before), in Houston - plus $58 (plus $77 the day before). MDI for VLSFO increased in most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level declined by 19 points on June 28.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overvalued in all selected ports on June 28: in Rotterdam - by plus $63 (plus $20 the day before), in Singapore by plus $62 (plus $41 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $185 (plus $112 the day before), in Houston - by plus $67 (plus $54 the day before). MDI index for MGO increased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah, where the overcharge level increased by 73 points.



We expect global bunker prices may continue irregular changes today. The price for 380 HSFO may increase by 10-15 USD/MT, VLSFO may rise by 15-25 USD/MT, MGO may decline 10-25 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com