2022 June 28 17:14

Wan Hai Lines awarded “Container Shipping Line of The Year - Far East Trade Lane”

Wan Hai Lines crowned the “Container Shipping Line of The Year - Far East Trade Lane” by The 13th India SECC (South East CEO Conclave and Awards 2022) which was held on June 24, Chennai, India, according to the company's release.

Wan Hai Lines currently operates the most intensive networks not only in Asia but also India, with 12 services in total as of today covering all major sea ports across Indian east , south and west coast lines. In order to provide shippers and consignees more options of direct services, WanHai add a new CI7 service between China/Vietnam and East India by the end of March this year, to further strengthen the route layout between Asia and East India.



