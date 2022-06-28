2022 June 28 17:20

European Energy signs contract with Port Esbjerg to deliver green hydrogen

European Energy is going to start delivering green hydrogen to Port Esbjerg starting from the first half of 2023 from its production facilities in Esbjerg, according to the company's release.

The supply of green hydrogen to Port Esbjerg will be produced at European Energy’s wind farm in Måde near Esbjerg.



When producing green hydrogen, a large of amount of heat is generated. Instead of letting this go to waste, the excess heat will be fed into the local district heating network in Esbjerg demonstrating how to combine the power, fuel, and heating sector in one and the same project.



The contract reflects that European Energy is at the forefront of the green transition producing not only renewable energy but also green hydrogen and district heating.



Esbjerg municipality recently approved the building of the new PtX-facility in Måde near Esbjerg. The power used to fuel the electrolysis-proces in the PtX-facility will primarily be from two test wind turbines in Esbjerg set up by European Energy.