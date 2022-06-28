2022 June 28 16:11

New port to be built in Dagestan

A new port is to be built in Izberbash, Republic of Dagestan in order to expand ship turnover capacity, Victor Rudenko, Acting Chairman of the Fishery Committee of Dagestan, said at the meeting dedicated to the urgent issues of the fishery industry.



Investors have reportedly delivered equipment worth about RUB 48 million. They are also building a 1.5-km long road. Besides, investors assisted in financing of the urban development master plan to facilitate the commissioning process.



No parameters of the project have been revealed.