2022 June 28 15:02

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting signs contract for pre-feasibility study of Cigading Port development

HPC and PT Melchers Melindo Indonesia, part of the international business development group Melchers, have signed a contract with the port operator PT Krakatau Bandar Samudera (PT KBS) to provide an independent study aimed at validating the potential of extending the capacity of Krakatau International Port to handle cargo in addition to dry bulk and break-bulk commodities, according to the Port of Hamburg's release.

Situated on the West coast of Java, the Krakatau International Port faces the Sunda Strait, one of Southeast Asia’s busiest marine trade routes, connecting the Java Sea with the Indian Ocean. The port serves a large industrial complex for steel production, which includes infrastructure for importing bulk iron ore and exporting steel products from three general cargo berths. Other cargoes handled include corn, soybean, sugar, soybean meal, gypsum coal, salt and general cargo.

PT KBS aims to maximize the potential for the port’s cargo handling ability and further develop its portfolio. The study will include market forecasts, a port operations development concept and financial analysis, which will inform the port’s plan to expand facilities for handling other cargo types. The intention is to further participate in and benefit from the growing trade via the Sunda Strait.

The contracting by PT KBS of the business development partner PT Melchers Melindo Indonesia and global port specialist HPC for this pre-feasibility study follows a Memorandum of Understanding between the three parties in November 2021.



HPC Hamburg Port Consulting operates as a logistics consulting company, specialising in strategy and transformation services for the ports, terminals, and rail sectors. Since its establishment in 1976, the Hamburgbased consulting company has delivered more than 1,700 projects across 130 countries spanning six continents, along the entire port project development cycle. HPC employs about 100 domain experts with a background as terminal operators, software engineers, logistics managers, transport economists and mathematicians. As a subsidiary of the Hamburg Port and Logistics Corporation (HHLA), HPC has its roots in port handling of container, breakbulk and multipurpose, as well as hinterland operations.